Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $220.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $220,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 55,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,903,000. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 59,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $206.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

