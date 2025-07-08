HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $183.31 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.43 and its 200 day moving average is $176.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

