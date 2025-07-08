HM Payson & Co. Acquires Shares of 1,110 Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,563,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,913,000 after purchasing an additional 91,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,880,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,335,000 after buying an additional 1,242,642 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,006,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,444,000 after acquiring an additional 245,258 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,556,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,485,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In other news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $100,419.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,248.92. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $964,001.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 94,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,769.08. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

