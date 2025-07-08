HM Payson & Co. Sells 10,000 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,239 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,404,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,553,000 after acquiring an additional 33,560 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 169,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

SPH opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $587.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.00 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 15.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $132,066.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,804.78. This represents a 14.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

