iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,676,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $66.59. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

