Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 525.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,104 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 355.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,030. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the sale, the insider owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $70.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Cfra Research raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.