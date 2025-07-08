World Investment Advisors Has $1.07 Million Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

World Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,041 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,442,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,235,000 after purchasing an additional 107,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,746,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,803,000 after buying an additional 557,840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,368,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after buying an additional 463,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after buying an additional 180,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 738,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,031,000 after buying an additional 19,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

