Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,870,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,401 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $186,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,054,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,829,000 after acquiring an additional 150,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,385,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $158,386,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,515,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,208,000 after purchasing an additional 418,234 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.93 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.