World Investment Advisors Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

World Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,130 shares of the company's stock after selling 571 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 36,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.61.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

