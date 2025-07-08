Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 355,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $206,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $741.17 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $690.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.82.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The business had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.42.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,204,250. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

