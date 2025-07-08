Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 24,076 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,668,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,076 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.54% of VICI Properties worth $184,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI stock opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

