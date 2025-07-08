NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOV. Barclays cut their price target on NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 88.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,146,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,853 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,495,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,742,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NOV by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,793,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,718,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $12.76 on Thursday. NOV has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $21.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.65.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.63%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

