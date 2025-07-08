AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 2,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 73,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,512. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 135.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1,184.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $31.54 on Thursday. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

