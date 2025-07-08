Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 870 Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 46.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 87.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of CXT opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $67.01.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.46 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Crane NXT from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane NXT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

