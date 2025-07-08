Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.46.

Several research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Roth Capital set a $71.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.90 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

