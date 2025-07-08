IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Randolph Co Inc grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 477,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,352,000 after purchasing an additional 98,984 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estuary Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,052,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of TAP opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $64.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Roth Capital set a $71.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.46.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

