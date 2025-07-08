McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) Receives $14.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MUX shares. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of McEwen Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,301 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUX stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $613.87 million, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.06 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. On average, research analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

