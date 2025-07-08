Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $131.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $185.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.48. Royal Bank Of Canada has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $133.36.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $1.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.