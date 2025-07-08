AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in AECOM by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in AECOM by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $115.37 on Tuesday. AECOM has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $118.56. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.29.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

