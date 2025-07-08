Wayfinding Financial LLC Invests $50,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 191 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,566,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,381,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27,505.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,470,531 shares of the software company’s stock worth $384,985,000 after buying an additional 1,465,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,206,237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $652,127,000 after buying an additional 670,699 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.64.

ADSK stock opened at $315.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $223.03 and a one year high of $326.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

