Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTGC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,922.51. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 11,960 shares in the company, valued at $209,180.40. This trade represents a 100.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 226,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 67,215 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 499,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 56,932 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 45.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.30%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

