Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Receives $11.60 Average PT from Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.
Several research analysts have commented on AMRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -210.20 and a beta of 1.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $695.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.78 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 188.26%. Analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
