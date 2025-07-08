IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $196,578,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,426 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,293.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,128,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after purchasing an additional 556,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $110.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.95 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 72.35% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

