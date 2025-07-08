Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Insider Jeremy B. Hayden Sells 9,160 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $38,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 266,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,558.57. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sight Sciences Trading Down 17.6%

SGHT opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 63.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.62%. Analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGHT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.60 price objective (up previously from $3.20) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGHT

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 127.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 432,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 242,559 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 39.7% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 887,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.