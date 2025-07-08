Comparing Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD)

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Intellicheck shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Intellicheck shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Intellinetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Intellicheck and Intellinetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 0 3 0 3.00 Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Intellicheck presently has a consensus price target of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.03%. Given Intellicheck’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than Intellinetics.

This table compares Intellicheck and Intellinetics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $20.21 million 5.35 -$1.98 million ($0.04) -136.25 Intellinetics $2.54 million 1.82 -$2.13 million ($6.00) -1.99

Intellicheck has higher revenue and earnings than Intellinetics. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellinetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Intellicheck has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellinetics has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intellicheck and Intellinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -3.37% -1.59% -1.23% Intellinetics -84.11% N/A -214.86%

Summary

Intellicheck beats Intellinetics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal, an Intellicheck-branded identity validation application that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that offers document validation, retail POS integration, additional data for analytics and analysis, and online validation, and other features; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform's Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. It offers IntelliCloud software platform solutions that include image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. The company also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services, as well as ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and pre-installation assessment, project scoping, and implementation consulting services. It sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

