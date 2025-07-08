Financial Survey: Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) & Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA)

Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA – Get Free Report) and Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Gladstone Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Gladstone Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Invent Ventures alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Invent Ventures has a beta of -49.63, suggesting that its share price is 5,063% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Investment has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invent Ventures 91.12% N/A N/A Gladstone Investment 69.74% 7.31% 3.63%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Invent Ventures and Gladstone Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Invent Ventures and Gladstone Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gladstone Investment 0 3 0 0 2.00

Gladstone Investment has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.93%. Given Gladstone Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Investment is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invent Ventures and Gladstone Investment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invent Ventures $790,000.00 1.20 $710,000.00 N/A N/A Gladstone Investment $61.63 million 8.49 $65.32 million $1.78 7.98

Gladstone Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Invent Ventures.

Summary

Gladstone Investment beats Invent Ventures on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invent Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Invent Ventures, Inc., formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc., is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology . It prefers to invest in the Los Angeles area of United States. The firm seeks to invest up to $0.25 million. Invent Ventures, Inc. was founded on August 18, 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seeks to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business/consumer services sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with revenue between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds the investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

Receive News & Ratings for Invent Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invent Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.