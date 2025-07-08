Head-To-Head Comparison: 3Dx Industries (DDDX) & Its Rivals

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

3Dx Industries has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3Dx Industries’ competitors have a beta of 11.39, indicating that their average stock price is 1,039% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 3Dx Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3Dx Industries -176.26% N/A N/A 3Dx Industries Competitors 8.57% 12.70% 7.08%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 3Dx Industries $290,000.00 -$560,000.00 -1.29 3Dx Industries Competitors $4.72 billion $501.64 million 19.14

This table compares 3Dx Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

3Dx Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 3Dx Industries. 3Dx Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

3Dx Industries competitors beat 3Dx Industries on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

3Dx Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

