Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PID opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $20.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $853.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.2637 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.