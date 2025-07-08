Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 48,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD opened at $289.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.21 and a 200 day moving average of $290.24.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.94.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

