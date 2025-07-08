Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.93.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMG opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

