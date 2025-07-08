Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Sells $116,657.01 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 787 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.23, for a total transaction of $116,657.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 99,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,717,460.24. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 845 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $118,266.20.

On Monday, May 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,018 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $129,031.50.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,358 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $169,573.46.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $146.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.71 and a 200-day moving average of $134.48. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $142.00 target price on Qualys and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

