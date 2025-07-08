Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $165.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.