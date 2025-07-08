Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,744,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,736,000 after buying an additional 234,863 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,718,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,387,000 after buying an additional 331,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,393,000 after buying an additional 207,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,449,000 after buying an additional 1,436,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,433,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,564,000 after buying an additional 793,765 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $218.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.01. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $221.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

