Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Position Boosted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $25.10.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.24%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

