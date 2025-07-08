Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 352 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $4,929,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,410 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $2,342,000.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.98.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

In related news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $195,712.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,084 shares in the company, valued at $315,096.32. The trade was a 38.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

