Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 526,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.02 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $104.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

