Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 147,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $471,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 336,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,590 shares of company stock worth $2,436,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

