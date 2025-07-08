Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in State Street by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,510,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $737,162,000 after purchasing an additional 406,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,441,000 after purchasing an additional 870,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,148,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,166,000 after purchasing an additional 563,790 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,422,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 55,598 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. Bank of America increased their price target on State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on State Street from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.46.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day moving average of $94.62. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. State Street Corporation has a one year low of $72.65 and a one year high of $110.97.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

