Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Jeffrey G. Korn Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey G. Korn sold 3,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $19,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 245,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,368.86. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Crexendo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. Crexendo Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $7.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CXDO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Crexendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

