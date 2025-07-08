Insider Buying: Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Major Shareholder Buys 1,250 Shares of Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp bought 1,250 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $13,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,546,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,396,693.27. The trade was a 0.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Engine Capital Management, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $1,231,000.00.

OFIX stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OFIX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orthofix Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Juniper Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 1,937,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,656 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,047,000. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,741,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after buying an additional 290,646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 205,972 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

