Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

IEF stock opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average of $93.98.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.