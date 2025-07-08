NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Buys $16,850.00 in Stock

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) CEO Najeeb Ghauri acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $16,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 913,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,864.81. This represents a 0.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Najeeb Ghauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Najeeb Ghauri acquired 4,950 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $15,394.50.

NetSol Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 million, a PE ratio of 166.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. NetSol Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.41%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTWK. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

