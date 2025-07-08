Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 378 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 46,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.84. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital set a $103.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.62.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

