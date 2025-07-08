NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Director Arthur B. Laffer Purchases 5,000 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDTGet Free Report) Director Arthur B. Laffer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $23,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 81,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,544.29. This represents a 6.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 18.1% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 291,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,586 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at $88,000.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

