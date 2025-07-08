Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and traded as high as $5.49. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 165,245 shares.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.9%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0501 per share. This represents a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,543,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after buying an additional 123,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 28,174 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

