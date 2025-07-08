Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and traded as high as $5.49. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 165,245 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0501 per share. This represents a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
