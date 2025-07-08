NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.33 and traded as high as C$18.73. NFI Group shares last traded at C$18.68, with a volume of 203,102 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NFI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.60.

Get NFI Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NFI

NFI Group Stock Performance

NFI Group Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.99, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41.

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.