NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.33 and traded as high as C$18.73. NFI Group shares last traded at C$18.68, with a volume of 203,102 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have commented on NFI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.60.
NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.
