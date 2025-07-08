Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and traded as high as $28.28. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $27.93, with a volume of 13,731 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, CLSA raised shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 19th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on KWHIY
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Down 2.8%
Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.