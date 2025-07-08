Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and traded as high as $28.28. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $27.93, with a volume of 13,731 shares changing hands.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 19th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

