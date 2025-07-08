First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and traded as low as $7.99. First Northwest Bancorp shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 3,615 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNWB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Northwest Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised First Northwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FNWB

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 million, a PE ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. First Northwest Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.