Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and traded as high as $10.87. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 109 shares.
Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $28.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.11.
Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter.
Quaint Oak Bancorp Dividend Announcement
About Quaint Oak Bancorp
Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.
