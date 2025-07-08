Solid State (LON:SOLI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 188.89 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.86). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 209.90 ($2.86), with a volume of 87,638 shares.

Solid State Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £108.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 188.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 167.30.

Solid State (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 6.30 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Solid State had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solid State plc will post 13.6195996 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Solid State

Solid State Company Profile

In other Solid State news, insider Gary Marsh sold 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.52), for a total transaction of £40,000.70 ($54,444.94). 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solid State plc (AIM:SOLI) is a leading value-added electronics group supplying commercial, industrial and defence markets with durable components, assemblies and manufactured systems for use in critical applications, with a particular emphasis on harsh operational environments. Solid State’s products are found around the world, from the ocean floor to the edge of space, ensuring the smooth operation of systems that augment our everyday lives.

The company has a core focus on industrial and ruggedised computing, battery power solutions, antennas, secure radio systems, imaging technologies, and electronic components & displays.

Operating through two divisions (systems and components) the group thrives on complex engineering challenges, often requiring design-in support and component sourcing.

Featured Stories

